Ozubulu church killing: Osinbajo sends 5-man delegation to Anambra

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo is sending a 5-man delegation to Anambra state to commiserate with the victims of the church massacre that claimed lives and injured some others.

The delegation, according to the Presidency, is made up of the Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole; Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige; Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of State for Education, Prof A. Anwuka and the Minister of Environment, Ibrahim Jibril.

The delegation will present a condolence letter from Osinbajo on behalf of the Federal Government to the governor, Willie Obiano.

Also, The delegation will visit Bishop Hilary Okeke of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Nnewi, and meet with some of the victims of the attack.

In the statement, Osinbajo “strongly condemns the atrocious act which has brought sorrow to many innocent families and rightly provoked widespread condemnation.”

He “extends deep commiserations to the families, and the Ozubulu community on the tragedy, and prays for the speedy recovery of the injured.”