Defence Headquarters deny raiding UN House in Maiduguri

The Defence headquarters in a statement on Friday has denied media reports that military men raided a United Nations house in Maiduguri, Borno.

In its clarification, the Defence Headquarters said it was a search operation, as part of the counter-terrorism efforts in the North-East.

The statement reads, “The Defence Headquarters wishes to clarify the news through some media outlets that troops of Operation LAFIA DOLE invaded United Nations house in Maiduguri, which is not true. It was a cordon and search operation conducted in that general area in line with the re-invigorated effort of the Military on Counter Terrorism operations in the North East as a whole.

“It is noteworthy that, the house is referred to as United Nations building, is an unmarked accommodation without any sign that it was occupied by United Nations. Notwithstanding, the search operation was conducted peacefully at the premises, when the troops were allowed into it, just like other buildings.

“Furthermore, the relationship between the Nigerian Military and United Nations has been cordial, aimed at working towards a more secure world in general and Nigeria in particular, which will be sustained. Thus, everything will be done by the Nigerian Military to ensure that United Nations activities and interests are given adequate protection and encouragement. “Therefore, the general public is hereby requested to disregard the information that “United Nations building in Maiduguri was raided by troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE.”