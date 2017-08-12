Nodash puts a fresh spin on tourism

Nigerian filmmaker, Adekunle Adejuyigbe a.k.a Nodash, just released the first episode in a series of 60-second wordless documentaries titled PIECES OF HOME and we think it’s the best thing to happen to the tourism industry in the past few years.

The 60-second documentary video is a joy to watch, and it takes a 360-degree turn from the popular travel documentaries.

Where other travel documentaries try to show you how exotic/ different other places in the world are, Pieces of Home does the exact opposite. It shows you how similar places in the world are to home i.e. Nigeria. For people who are anxious about travelling; this endearing video immediately allays your fears.

The beautifully shot video with a heart-warming sound design shows Nodash going through Paris highlighting how Paris, in many ways, reminds you of Nigeria. Unlike other travel documentaries, Nodash doesn’t say a word (after all it’s a wordless documentary) but he doesn’t need to… the superb edit and witty animated text does the job.

Perhaps the most impressive thing about the video is the fact that even though it’s light hearted, funny and colourful the deeper message isn’t lost on you i.e. Yes it’s a big and diverse world, but no matter how far you travel, a piece of home goes with you. You just need to look closely enough to find it

We can’t wait for the other episodes. Well done Nodash!