Party should be handed over to the BoT | Adeniran says as he rejects PDP chairmanship election results

Former minister and chairmanship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Tunde Adeniran has rejected the results of the election which was won by Uche Secondus.

Adeniran walked out of the PDP convention centre at the Eagles Square Abuja after Secondus was declared winner.

Speaking through Taiwo Keju, his publicity director, Adeniran called for the cancellation of the exercise.

He added that the process was hijacked by Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers state, and Ayodele Fayose, his Ekiti state counterpart.

“We reject the entire electoral process of December 9, 2017. The election has been grossly compromised to achieve a predetermined end in line with the illegal unity list prepared by Governor Wike and Ayodele Fayose and foisted on the entire delegates,” he said.

“Consequently, we submit that this election is a sham and the result therefrom is unacceptable. We reject it in its entirety.

“We consider this so-called election as a travesty of democracy and due process, which further entrenches the culture of impunity that has done a great damage to the party in the past.

“Our position is also that this election should be cancelled and the entire leadership of the party should be handed over to the Board of Trustees which we regard as the conscience of the party, to organise a credible election for the party in due course.”