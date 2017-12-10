Looters sponsored Buhari’s campaign in 2015 – PDP lawmakers

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in National Assembly have said looters sponsored the 2015 campaign of President Muhammadu Buhari.

What happened:

While speaking at an interactive session with community leaders and stakeholders in Kano, Buhari had said those who looted the country are boasting about returning to power.

He had said, “Those who ruled Nigeria without vision and looted the nation’s treasury are the same people boasting that they will displace the APC government and return to office.

“We will wait and see, if they think Nigerians are ignorant. They have the guts to declare their intention to reclaim office.”

PDP members’ response:

Deputy Minority Whip of the House, Mrs. Binta Bello, who spoke for the caucus said Buhari failed during his previous attempts because there was no loitbto sponsor his campaign.

She said, “He (Buhari) has the right to attack us and we have the right to criticise him too by telling him the truth. That is the beauty of democracy.

“The people he now calls looters were the same people who funded his campaign in 2015.

“His campaign in 2015 was different from his campaign in previous years. In 2015, he had all the money to spend. The looters, who left the PDP, gave him the money. Why didn’t he reject it or tell Nigerians how he raised the campaign money?

“Let’s face the facts, the President has failed in delivering his campaign promises. Where is the 2017 budget? What can he boast to have achieved in terms of implementing the budget?

“They can see that he is in power and yet there is nothing to celebrate in terms of achievement. PDP has achievements it can point to.”

Senator Samuel Anyanwu (Imo-East) said the ruling APC is also looting.

He said, “How can he say our party is a party of looters? What is happening in APC now? Are they not looting? I don’t agree with him.”

Deputy Minority Whip, Senator Abiodun Olujimi (Ekiti-South), also dismissed Buhari’s claim as false.

She said, “Is it not PDP that has populated APC? He must be talking about his own party; he is talking about APC that is populated by PDP people who ran away to get succour.”