Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s rapture prediction may be true, but see why we don’t agree

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome

The debate on when the world will be coming to an end has always been a topic of discussion for many who believe that it will end. Religion has been one of the peddlers of the idea that there would be a time when everything about life as we know, would cease. In Christianity’s view, The Rapture is said to be a time where Christians who have served God and believe in Jesus will be taken up to heaven.

The Rapture became a topic of discussion again following a now-viral statement by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome: “…If the Rapture doesn’t happen in 3 years, it might be 6 years. If it doesn’t happen by then, it cannot exceed 10 years…”

The pastor is not the first to predict the rapture. Many Christian leaders have joined the train before now and we have had future tellers far back as the year 500 A.D.

What is the rapture?

Eschatology is a popular but notably difficult area of Christian theology. It simply deals with the explanation of death, judgement, and the final destiny of the soul and of humankind. One theory in the wide Eschatology of Christian theology is the Rapture which is the second coming of Jesus. A moment where he would return in glory and those who believe in him and are saved will be taken up to heaven.

While rapture enthusiasts give specific reasons justifying their claims, Pastor Oyakhilome’s prediction came with little or no analysis to the rapture happening within the next 10 years – “You have to give your heart to Jesus today because we are living in the last hours. Send us a DM, and we will lead you to Christ. It’s that simple.” the pastor said in the concluding part of his sermon.

Following the viral video, social media started the debate on the audacity and authenticity of his message – with some supporting him and others discarding his predictions.

Here are a few reactions

Now religion has always created a debacle for the longest part. With so many differences in the Christian belief systems, who’s to say that Christianity itself is the only way to heaven? This topic has always topped the list of controversial things to debate on and Pastor Chris has successfully opened up the conversation again.

Going by the bible, which many have used to predict the rapture since the earliest record in 500 A.D, here is the only reasons why you should disagree with Oyakhilome on his prediction:

Matthew 24:36

This portion of the Bible clearly states that no one knows when Jesus would be returning – not even Jesus. Oyakhilome, bringing one scripture and blending it with another to prove that Jesus would come again in the space of ten years is yet another misapprehension of the bible.

Chris Oyahkilome and many others who have felt the need to predict the end of the world with the rapture as a goal point need to be reminded that their teachings are dangerous. Like many who have predicted the rapture and failed, their prediction is always followed by a radical change to the approach of things in life by devout members. People quitting their jobs and halting projects just to wait for the ‘return of the Lord’ will not only be devastating to them, but to the world at large.

