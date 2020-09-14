Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s rapture prediction may be true, but see why we don’t agree

The debate on when the world will be coming to an end has always been a topic of discussion for many who believe that it will end. Religion has been one of the peddlers of the idea that there would be a time when everything about life as we know, would cease. In Christianity’s view, The Rapture is said to be a time where Christians who have served God and believe in Jesus will be taken up to heaven.

The Rapture became a topic of discussion again following a now-viral statement by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome: “…If the Rapture doesn’t happen in 3 years, it might be 6 years. If it doesn’t happen by then, it cannot exceed 10 years…”

The pastor is not the first to predict the rapture. Many Christian leaders have joined the train before now and we have had future tellers far back as the year 500 A.D.

What is the rapture?

Eschatology is a popular but notably difficult area of Christian theology. It simply deals with the explanation of death, judgement, and the final destiny of the soul and of humankind. One theory in the wide Eschatology of Christian theology is the Rapture which is the second coming of Jesus. A moment where he would return in glory and those who believe in him and are saved will be taken up to heaven.

While rapture enthusiasts give specific reasons justifying their claims, Pastor Oyakhilome’s prediction came with little or no analysis to the rapture happening within the next 10 years – “You have to give your heart to Jesus today because we are living in the last hours. Send us a DM, and we will lead you to Christ. It’s that simple.” the pastor said in the concluding part of his sermon.

Following the viral video, social media started the debate on the audacity and authenticity of his message – with some supporting him and others discarding his predictions.

Here are a few reactions

Pastor Chris has used Almighty Formula calculate the date of rapture. pic.twitter.com/Nrvps99QDV — Wanazilla (@Wana____) September 12, 2020

Can someone tel him when you die your world ends — Desmond • (@dtituss) September 14, 2020

Because of messages like this in the 80s (that the world would end by year 2000), many young Christians made no plans for the future. They didn't develop themselves. They genuinely believed rapture will take place before Y2K. Many who preached that message are still alive today. https://t.co/SZpaMnkdQK — Yinka Chukwuemeka Ogunnubi (@yinkanubi) September 14, 2020

Here👇comes one of Nigeria Agents of doom parading himself as a man of God. Even Jesus Christ saidnobody knows the day & time not even the Angels but Pastor Chris Oyakhilome is assuring of 10 years time as if he had had a meeting with God over the pronouncement. Is this man OK? https://t.co/qLniYRemeF — N.K.O. Hamzat, MSc. (@hamzat4love) September 15, 2020

All those who are, without a thought, convinced that the world will end in 6 to 10 years time as postulated by Pastor Chris, what are y'all waiting for? C'mon pass on your debit card to me. I wanna stay here and go to Hell. — biblio∆§ (@laudilord) September 15, 2020

Now religion has always created a debacle for the longest part. With so many differences in the Christian belief systems, who’s to say that Christianity itself is the only way to heaven? This topic has always topped the list of controversial things to debate on and Pastor Chris has successfully opened up the conversation again.

Going by the bible, which many have used to predict the rapture since the earliest record in 500 A.D, here is the only reasons why you should disagree with Oyakhilome on his prediction:

Matthew 24:36

According to Matthew 24:36, Jesus said nobody knows when. The angels don’t know. Even he, the Christ, didn’t know. But Pastor Chris knows. 🆗 https://t.co/u7xzzBRKKc — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) September 14, 2020

This portion of the Bible clearly states that no one knows when Jesus would be returning – not even Jesus. Oyakhilome, bringing one scripture and blending it with another to prove that Jesus would come again in the space of ten years is yet another misapprehension of the bible.

Chris Oyahkilome and many others who have felt the need to predict the end of the world with the rapture as a goal point need to be reminded that their teachings are dangerous. Like many who have predicted the rapture and failed, their prediction is always followed by a radical change to the approach of things in life by devout members. People quitting their jobs and halting projects just to wait for the ‘return of the Lord’ will not only be devastating to them, but to the world at large.