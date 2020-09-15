Kainji Dam’s bank collapses, US imposes visa ban on ‘election riggers’ in Nigeria | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Part of the embankment for the Kainji Dam in New Bussa town, Borgu Local Government area of Niger has collapsed, causing it to be shut down for repairs.

Communicated in a statement released on Sunday, September 13 by the Hydro-power station management, Mainstream Energy Solution Limited, the collapse of the embankment of the dam followed the opening of four spillway gates of the facility to throw out surplus water as a result of heavy rains. The dam was according to reports, impounding more water than it should.

Opened in 1968, the dam which is across River Niger in Niger State generates electricity for all the large cities in Nigeria and neighbouring Niger Republic. It was designed to have a generating capacity of 960 megawatts (1,290,000 hp); however, only 8 of its 12 turbines have been installed, reducing the capacity to 760 megawatts (1,020,000 hp).

US imposes visa ban on election riggers in Nigeria

The United States Government says it has imposed a visa restriction on some individuals in Nigeria for their actions during the 2019 Kogi and Bayelsa governorship elections and in the run-up to the September and October 2020 Edo and Ondo State elections.

In a statement on Monday, Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo said “In July 2019, we announced the imposition of visa restrictions on Nigerians who undermined the February and March 2019 elections. Today, the Secretary of State is imposing additional visa restrictions on individuals for their actions surrounding the November 2019 Kogi and Bayelsa State elections and in the run up to the September and October 2020 Edo and Ondo State elections.”

Although the US Government did not reveal the identities of those who have been banned, it said the decision reflects its commitment to strengthening democracy in Nigeria.

FG announces reopening of all domestic airports

The Federal Government has declared that all airports in the country including private airports and airstrips were now opened for domestic commercial flights.

Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, communicated this development on Monday during a briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja.

“Regarding approvals for flights within the country – domestic approvals. All airports in Nigeria are now open for domestic flights. Private charter operations will no longer need approvals from us to operate within domestic airports in all government-approved airports and in all government-owned airports,” he said.

Arik Air condemns protest by union, offers free flight modification to stranded passengers

Aviation unions including the National Union of Air Transport Employees and Air Transport Senior Staff Services Association of Nigeria shut down operations of Arik air over alleged refusal to pay staff since April, placement of 90 per cent of the workforce on compulsory leave as well as anti-labour practices.

In response to the incident which resulted in many passengers being left stranded, Public Relations and Communications Manager of the airline, Adebanji Ola, in an email sent to customers on Monday said the protest was conducted by “disgruntled staff,” adding that free modifications will be offered to all passengers affected by the incident.

NCDC confirms 132 new COVID-19 cases

