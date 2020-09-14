The Timini Chronicles, Difference between tomb and ‘resting place’ | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

There’s a difference between tomb and resting place. SMH!

2.

Better post your boo, make streets reveal things to you. — Leo Dasilva (@SirLeoBDasilva) September 14, 2020

Those who have ears, let them …

3.

Not in my area oo, it’s OX industrial fan that’s here — yao (@ChukwudiElvis1) September 14, 2020

Mmmmmhhh…

4.

Does having sex on the first date make her chip? 🧐 — 💕💕 Cherry Berry 💕💕 (@Vibes_Kod) September 14, 2020

When Jesus said “It is finished,” what was he referring to again?

5.

Kaduna-Abuja road;Some peasants now take care of our farms,we watch our Maize grow via zoom.Thank you zoom. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) September 14, 2020

Zoom! connecting people

The Timini Chronicles:

6.

“Look me in the eye and tell me you’d never cheat on me” Timini: pic.twitter.com/N89v05CZcZ — Loladè (@Lolade4PF) September 14, 2020

7.

He got them uniforms?? Like they are all SS2 B students of Timini High School, Agege. 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/3t0QSCP7Nn — Man of Letters. (@Letter_to_Jack) September 14, 2020

8.

King solomon and timini when they meet in heaven pic.twitter.com/EejFzmsoBz — ENNIE •VDB FC•🔰 (@Enitan_sam) September 14, 2020

9.

“Your girls are losing” Timini: but I'm winning 💀 — NOT THE FATHER (@HelloSemiloore) September 14, 2020

10.