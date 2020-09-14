LASU proposes, ASUU disposes | The #YNaijaCover

In the early hours of Monday, the Lagos State University (LASU) opened doors to its students; ready to begin school activities since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), had other plans as members of the association and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU) took to the school and barred the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof Olanrewaju Fagboun and students from gaining access to premises.

The reason for the protest by the union members is reported to be because of the non-payment of the promised increment in salaries by the Lagos State Government after a year since the promise was declared.

ASUU and their strike antics is not a new development; in fact, we’ve become all too used to it. This is, however, is a whole new level to what was considered “usual.” The lives and livelihoods of teachers and students are hanging in the balance. Surely, there’s a better way to communicate your displeasure with the government than to bar students from resuming with their studies and making necessary progress in their lives.

It’s been a hectic period during the lockdown. Nigerians had to put their lives on pause. Now, everyone is trying to grab at some normalcy. ASUU should, please, accept our proposal.