PCRC in Cross River explain why the #EndSARS campaign is wrong

Members of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) in Cross River on Wednesday, held a peaceful rally in support of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), saying the unit has helped in reducing kidnapping and robberies in the state.

The placard-carrying group marched through streets to express their message.

The Chairman of PCRC in the state, Michael Edem said SARS has reduced cases of kidnapping and armed robbery in the state and the #EndSARS campaign is wrong.

“What we are doing here today is to sensitise the public against the call to scrap SARS. SARS has always responded timely to emergency calls.

“We are appealing to the government not to scrap SARS because their role in curbing cases of kidnapping and armed robbery nationwide is commendable.

“No security agency in Nigeria today is 100 percent perfect, and at such we must bear with them on their shortcomings’’, he said.

The Chairman called for adequate funding of the police, saying that it would go a long way in helping the force to carry out its constitutional duties creditably.

Should SARS be scrapped?

As much as we want to acknowledge the ‘usefulness’ of SARS in Nigeria, it is pertinent to ask the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris to monitor his order on restructuring the Police Unit.

Scrapping SARS might not be the solution to the problem. The solution, (you can argue with me), is to go ahead with Police Reforms, of course, SARS included.

At least, we have heard the Police PRO defending SARS operatives for their crimes.

We do not want to imagine what becomes of these SARS Operatives, who are trained to kill, when they are sacked and let out to the streets.