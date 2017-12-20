Is PDP ready for 2019?

While Nigerians thought the convention had reduced the problems of the party and, it would rise up as a viable opposition, a group made up of five men on Wednesday opened a new secretariat for the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, in Abuja.

The five men are Prince Obi Nwosu, Alhaji Hassan Adamu, Chief Olusola Akindele, Chief Godwin Duru and Franklyne Edede.

The office is located at Asokoro District of Abuja.

Only two flags of the party are taped to the burglary of the building to indicate that it is a party office.

The Independent National Electoral Commission-recognised national headquarters of the party is located at Wuse, Zone 5, Abuja.

The group which referred to itself as Fresh PDP, is calling for the nullification of the party’s convention held on December 9 at the Eagle Square in Abuja.

Briefing newsmen at the party’s secretariat located at Tito Broz street, off Jimmy Carter street, Asokoro, Nwosu said the process leading to the emergence of the Uche Secondus-led National Working Committee was fraught with illegality and abuse of electoral process.

The slogan of the new group is Fresh PDP… PDP First.

Nwosu, who is the leader of the five-man faction, said that members of the National Working Committee of his group would be announced in January next year.

What this means: Not all the members of the party are happy with the process that saw Secondus’ emergence, leading to the creation of factions.

In reference, Secondus and former President, Goodluck Jonathan led a delegation of members to Yoruba leaders of the party who felt unhappy after the elective convention, asking them to forgive and forget.

This, in turn, means that the party has not organised itself for 2019 and, all this talk about “taking power back from the ruling APC” does not look feasible. At least, not yet.