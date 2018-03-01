“People should quit complaining about the accents of radio presenters” | OAPs speak at #SMWLagos2018

Radio, since its genesis, has had a relatively substantial impact on popular culture.

We cannot even think and/or talk of modern popular culture without talking about the influence of radio. Entire genres of music owe their popularity and even existence to radio programs that publicised them. Radio has the potential to reach almost everyone.

Neither illiteracy nor even a busy schedule can impede the impact of radio; as we could listen in traffic, while taking a bath, while eating, taking a stroll, etc.

In fact, the revolutionary reach has made radio an instrument of social cohesion as it brought together members of different classes and backgrounds to experience the world altogether. One of its most enduring legacies is its impact on music.

This impact and how the relationship between radio/radio personalities and pop culture occurs in today’s world is what was discussed at one of the sessions on the third day of the Social Media Week 2018.

Moderated by Douglas Jekan, one of the panelists Shedy Kay of Urban FM said radio actually “has the power to change and influence pop culture but not the monopoly that it used to have” – making reference to the ‘take-over‘ of digital media.

On her part, Folu Storms of Smooth FM said, “if you mass broadcast, then you’re saddled with the responsibility of influencing pop culture“, notwithstanding how digital media is the focus now.

During the question and answer session, the OAPs were asked why accent seems like a natural phenomenon, considering it leads listeners to tune out, Do2tun of Cool FM said it’s still the same people that will complain that the OAPs are not sounding well.

Question from Uche in the audience to a panel of OAPs: Why do OAPs form accent?@iamDo2dtun: Na the work o. It's still you people that'll complain when someone doesn't sound like that.

Shedy Kay added that some OAPs naturally have the accent, some have lived and schooled abroad and people should stop complaining about their accents.