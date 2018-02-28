Facebook partners FATE Foundation to offer Month-Long Bootcamps for entrepreneurs across Nigeria

Facebook, in partnership with FATE Foundation, is set to hold the 2018 edition of the Aspiring Entrepreneurs Digital Program, a free four-week bootcamp for select entrepreneurs in seven cities across Nigeria. Participants will learn the fundamentals of digital marketing for business coupled with key entrepreneurship skills designed to improve their businesses.

As one of many high-profile partnerships by Facebook, the trainings are aimed at helping to develop and nurture communities, including small businesses, the tech and start-up ecosystem, youths and creatives in Nigeria.

Open to participants between the ages of 18-35 years, those selected, will be able to attend the program which will roll-out in seven cities in Nigeria:

Abuja: March 12 – April 6, 2018

March 12 – April 6, 2018 Ibadan: April 16 – May 11, 2018

April 16 – May 11, 2018 Port Harcourt: May 21 – June 15, 2018

May 21 – June 15, 2018 Lagos: June 25 – July 20, 2018

June 25 – July 20, 2018 Calabar: July 30 – August 24, 2018

July 30 – August 24, 2018 Kaduna: September 3 – September 28, 2018

September 3 – September 28, 2018 Enugu: October 8 – November 2, 2018

“At Facebook, our mission is clear: to give people the power to build communities and bring the world closer. With this initiative, we are shaping entrepreneurs and future business leaders to promote innovation, job readiness and digital literacy in order to ensure that we have a positive impact on Nigeria’s economy and society,” commented Ebele Okobi, Facebook Public Policy Director, Africa.

The program will be broken into streams which will run four times a week (Mondays to Thursdays) over a four-week period, in the form of practical workshops and learning sessions – all with a strong digital marketing component in the curriculum.

Lectures will cover Business Model Canvas, Business Plan Development, Budgeting, Financial Management and Financial Reporting, Marketing and Pricing Strategies, People Management, Raising Financing, Business Pitching, and Digital Marketing which includes using Facebook Business Tools.

Commenting on the partnership Adenike Adeyemi, Executive Director, FATE Foundation said: “We believe programmes like this are vital to building and developing the skills of the next generation of entrepreneurs in Nigeria. At the heart of what we do is harnessing the already strong entrepreneurial culture of Nigerians, whilst providing the knowledge and support required to fully explore their innovative potential, and we look forward to working with Facebook to help achieve this.”

Graduates will also have an opportunity to receive mentorship from Fate Foundation for a year along with other program incentives.

Interested participants are to register here: http://www.fatefoundation.org/aep/