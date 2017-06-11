Some people are doing spiritual things to kill Buhari – Lauretta Onochie

Lauretta Onochie, Personal assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on social media has said people praying for the death of the President were doing so for their selfish interests.

In an interview with Punch, Onochie said they were “doing spiritual things in order to get him out of the way so that the corruption that Nigerians hate will continue.”

She said, “Selfish interest. Some people may be standing trial. They are those who held sway and squandered our national wealth or arrogated them to themselves and their families alone. Some of them are in trouble with Nigerians, and so they feel that with President Buhari in the saddle, they will continue to be held accountable for the evil that they brought upon our nation. So the easiest thing for them to do will be, if they cannot lay their hands on the President to strangle him, the best thing is to do some spiritual things in order to get him out of the way so that the corruption that Nigerians hate will continue, so that the nepotism that has pushed us back will continue; so that tribalism and all the evils this government is trying to fight can continue. But God who brought President Buhari and gave Nigerians the wisdom and courage to vote out the government that held sway over the looting of our common treasury, that same God is going to see our nation through.”

She also threw jabs at the co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls campaign, Aisha Yesufu, who she said needs help for asking the President and Acting President to resign.

“I made my position clear because I addressed the issue of Aisha Yesufu. Her call was nothing but selfish. She was thinking of herself. She called on President Buhari to resign because of health issues, even though she has no idea what those health issues are. She is not a doctor. So her call was based on rumours and suspicions. She also went ahead to ask the vice president to resign. The vice president is not in the hospital; the President is also not in the hospital. People go for check-ups and treatment; they do not have to be in the hospital. Why would she want the vice president as well to resign? She alone can say the reasons she threw those tantrums. But if you ask me, I will say she needs help,” she said.