All Nigerians can stay in any part of the country – Tambuwal

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal has asked Igbos in the state to stay and not entertain fear.

Tambuwal spoke on Friday while hosting community members at an iftar session in Sokoto to break their Ramadan fast.

Tambuwal said he aligns with other Northern governors who condemned Area Youths for asking Igbos to leave the North.

While addressing Igbos, he said, “I align myself fully with the position of the northern governors, as enunciated by our chairman, Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno (State). All Nigerians must feel free to stay in any part of the country without fear of molestation.

“We have enjoyed a robust relationship with all members of the resident communities and you have no reason to fear. Sokoto is your home and it will continue to remain as such.

“I urge our youths to show restraint in making inflammatory remarks and threatening of one another. What we need now is to team up as a people to find lasting solutions to the myriad of challenges confronting us.

“We are a blessed nation and we should continue to develop our strengths so as to provide the needed leadership for Africa and the black world. So, as far as your stay is in the North and in Sokoto, do not feel threatened by anyone.”