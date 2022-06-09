Peter Obi faces opposition in Labour party; 3 women accuse Lagos bishop of rape | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Challenge for Peter Obi as party faction elects Ezenwafor as presidential candidate

Nigeria’s debt increased by ₦2.04trn in 3 months — now ₦41.6trn

NAPTIP rescues 75 trafficked children

Appeal Court awards ₦20m against police, bank over journalist’s attack

Three women accuse Lagos bishop of rape

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Jude Ezenwafor, a former chairman of the Labour Party (LP) in Anambra, has been declared the winner of a presidential primary organised by a faction of the party.

Ezenwafor, a sole aspirant, was elected through affirmation at the exercise held in Abuja on Wednesday.

The development comes days after Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra, was elected as the presidential candidate of the party at a primary organised in Delta by the Julius Abure-led faction of the party.

The Debt Management Office (DMO) says Nigeria’s total public debt (federal and state governments) hit ₦41.6 trillion at the end of the first quarter (Q1) of 2022.

This represents an increase of ₦2.04 trillion compared to the ₦39.56 trillion recorded at the end of December 2021.

In a statement Tuesday, DMO attributed the increase to new domestic borrowing by the federal government to partly finance the deficit in the 2022 budget, the $1.25 billion Eurobond issued in March 2022, and disbursements by multilateral and bilateral lenders.

The agency said that there were also increases in the debt stock of the state governments and the federal capital territory (FCT).

NAPTIP rescues 75 trafficked children

Seventy-five of 140 children trafficked from an Abuja orphanage to different parts of the country have been rescued by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Director of Public Enlightenment, Josiah Emerole said yesterday.

“Nigerians must be careful, especially some of them that do celebrate birthdays with orphans. We are not saying do not visit orphanage homes but verify from credible MDAs like the Ministry of Women Affairs or the Local government close to you.

“In one of the cases in Abuja, the total number of children involved was 140 and we have been able to rescue 75. We still do not know the whereabouts of others. The suspect, a woman was arrested and charged to court. The matter is still in court,” Emerole said.

Appeal Court awards ₦20m against police, bank over journalist’s attack

The Appeal Court in Abuja has awarded ₦20 million in damages against the Nigeria Police Force and Guaranty Trust Bank for brutalising an Abuja-based journalist and publisher of FreshNEWS Online Media, Desmond Utomwen.

The court dismissed the appeal filed by the police and the bank against the October 12, 2012, judgment by Justice Peter Kekemeke of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The court affirmed the High Court’s judgment, to the effect that the attack on Utomwen and confiscation of his work tools were a violation of his right to freedom from inhuman and degrading treatment.

Three women accuse Lagos bishop of rape

Three women have come forward to allege that a Lagos-based pastor, Bishop Daniels, raped them having lured them from their branches to his house in Lekki, Lagos, claiming that they committed offences for which they would be punished before sleeping with them, Punch reports.

The allegations start with an assistant female pastor, 22, in the church’s branch outside Lagos accusing Daniels, who is married with children, of raping her twice at his Lekki house, adding that she bled in her private parts.

The victim said she petitioned the Force Criminal Investigation Department, Alagbon, in a bid to get justice.

A spokesperson for the FCID, Niyi Ogundeyi, said Daniels was arrested and detained for six days over that incident.