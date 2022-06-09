TECNO x Fireboy DML: The playboy himself has been taken!

TECNO x Fireboy

It’s official: renowned smartphone brand TECNO has announced Fireboy DML as their first brand ambassador for the TECNO Spark series. The unveiling happened virtually on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, alongside the unveiling of the latest line of Spark smartphones, the TECNO Spark 9 series.

Fireboy DML is widely recognised as an energetic young man whose music has captivated the young at heart. Since his introduction to the music scene in 2018, he has gone on to win the hearts of many, both young and old.

This ambassadorial deal with Fireboy DML is a perfect fit as the singer embodies TECNO’s philosophy of “Stop at Nothing.” This is closely related to his pursuit of his musical career and how he has made it thus far. He is an inspiration to young people, encouraging them to never give up on their dreams.

The TECNO Spark series represents the young, vibrant, and talented, which Fireboy DML exemplifies. With this relationship, TECNO and Fireboy DML aims to bring to their fans the best of contemporary technologies with artistic designs, as TECNO continues to demonstrate its mastery of serving the young at heart through innovation, technological, and artistic advancement in emerging markets around the world.

Packed with significant technological and aesthetic upgrades, the Spark 9 is a mid-range smartphone built for the Youthful and vibrant user, and attends to their needs in every area of use. It offers a 128GB of storage and Memory Fusion feature that enables an expansion of the RAM. On the camera angle, the Spark 9 packs a 32MP selfie camera and a 13MP AI-enhanced triple rear camera. The 5000mAh battery ensure the Spark 9 user rarely runs out of power, while its sleek design exudes that the ultra-modern look every youth desires; something sleek and beautiful.

This amazing partnership between TECNO and FIREBOY DML is the perfect fit as FIREBOY DML consistently breaks new ground to achieve great success. This partnership is another milestone for the premium smartphone brand, as it allows the Spark series to expand their existing customer base while also gaining ground on brand globalization. We’re all excited about this new collaboration, and we can’t wait to see what Fireboy DML does with the premium smartphone brand, TECNO.

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Sponsor June 8, 2022

iLOT NG makes sports betting beneficial to Nigerian youth

With iLOT NG, Sports betting not only benefits the youths but also gives fans another way to enjoy watching games.  ...

YNaija June 1, 2022

#DrawTheLine: Malaria campaign wins big at Africa’s largest PR awards

The global malaria campaign, #DrawTheLine, which is championed by global charity, Malaria No More UK (MNMUK) has been named as ...

Sponsor May 27, 2022

FCMB offers up to ₦30m auto loan to make vehicle ownership easy

To encourage and simplify vehicle ownership for personal use by millions of Nigerians, First City Monument Bank (FCMB) now offers ...

Sponsor May 27, 2022

The TECNOxNigerianIdol story in pictures

Number one smartphone brand in Nigeria TECNO, was the official smartphone partner for the just concluded Nigerian Idol season 7. ...

Sponsor May 26, 2022

Loneliness may be due to Mental Health condition – 9mobile health talk series reveals

Nigeria’s caring telecom company, 9mobile, has held its 5th health talk series with a focus on Loneliness and Mental Health ...

Sponsor May 26, 2022

Best of Champions League football comes alive on GOtv pop-up Channel 38

There will be no love lost between Liverpool and Real Madrid on Saturday night when the two teams battle for ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail