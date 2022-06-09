TECNO x Fireboy DML: The playboy himself has been taken!

It’s official: renowned smartphone brand TECNO has announced Fireboy DML as their first brand ambassador for the TECNO Spark series. The unveiling happened virtually on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, alongside the unveiling of the latest line of Spark smartphones, the TECNO Spark 9 series.

Fireboy DML is widely recognised as an energetic young man whose music has captivated the young at heart. Since his introduction to the music scene in 2018, he has gone on to win the hearts of many, both young and old.

This ambassadorial deal with Fireboy DML is a perfect fit as the singer embodies TECNO’s philosophy of “Stop at Nothing.” This is closely related to his pursuit of his musical career and how he has made it thus far. He is an inspiration to young people, encouraging them to never give up on their dreams.

The TECNO Spark series represents the young, vibrant, and talented, which Fireboy DML exemplifies. With this relationship, TECNO and Fireboy DML aims to bring to their fans the best of contemporary technologies with artistic designs, as TECNO continues to demonstrate its mastery of serving the young at heart through innovation, technological, and artistic advancement in emerging markets around the world.

Packed with significant technological and aesthetic upgrades, the Spark 9 is a mid-range smartphone built for the Youthful and vibrant user, and attends to their needs in every area of use. It offers a 128GB of storage and Memory Fusion feature that enables an expansion of the RAM. On the camera angle, the Spark 9 packs a 32MP selfie camera and a 13MP AI-enhanced triple rear camera. The 5000mAh battery ensure the Spark 9 user rarely runs out of power, while its sleek design exudes that the ultra-modern look every youth desires; something sleek and beautiful.

This amazing partnership between TECNO and FIREBOY DML is the perfect fit as FIREBOY DML consistently breaks new ground to achieve great success. This partnership is another milestone for the premium smartphone brand, as it allows the Spark series to expand their existing customer base while also gaining ground on brand globalization. We’re all excited about this new collaboration, and we can’t wait to see what Fireboy DML does with the premium smartphone brand, TECNO.