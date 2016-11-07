Photos from the national burial of Lt. Col Abu Ali, 6 other soldiers

A funeral service for Lt. Col. Muhammed Abu Ali, who was killed during an attack by terrorist group, Boko Haram in Borno State on Friday is currently being held at the National Military Cemetery.

Ali became a popular figure in the Army after he led troops to successfully recapture towns held by Boko Haram in Borno State.

Other soldiers who are also being buried are Sgt. Muazu Ibrahim, Sgt. Hussani Jafaru, Sgt. Bassey Okon, Cpl Chukwu Simon, Able Seaman Patrick Paul, and Private Salisu Lawal.

See Photos below: