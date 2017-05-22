Police arrest 50 pro-Biafra agitators in Ebonyi

by Azeez Adeniyi

The Police in Ebonyi has arrested at least fifty pro-Biafra agitators during a rally in in Abakaliki.

The agitators were reportedly arrested while moving towards Ohaukwu, the gateway from Enugu to Abakaliki.

The Biafrans were holding a rally to celebrate the Biafra Remembrance day.

The leader of the Group in Ebonyi State, John Nwifuru, said they were guarded by a team of Policemen to ensure it was not hijacked by hoodlums.

He assured that those arrested by the Police would be released as he had spoken with the police authority on the matter.

Nwifuru said, “Our rally was very successful and we don’t have any problem despite mobile policemen that disturbed early in the morning when we were converging for the rally

“They arrested about eleven Biafra security boys at Ohaukwu area of Ebonyi State, then about 16 were arrested in Nkwegu community among others.”