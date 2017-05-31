Political debate bill would be counter-productive – INEC

INEC and other stakeholders have advised against the Nigerian Political Party Debate Commission.

The stakeholders argued that the bill will refocus what should be, and would be an unnecessary burden on the nation’s finances.

The Senate had in October last year, passed for second reading the bill entitled, “Nigerian Political Debates Commission Bill”, 2015, sponsored by Senator Abdulfatai Buhari.

Buhari said according to The Nation “the bill would make it mandatory for those seeking election as president, governors, lawmakers and other elective positions, including their running mates, would have to go through a debate, which would be organised by a the commission to be funded by government and headship of which to be appointed by a sitting President”

The INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmud Yakubu said although it’s a welcome development, it is however counterproductive.

Yabuku said, “The idea of a solid platform for election debate in Nigeria as it is in the United States of America and some other countries of the world is a welcome development for our democracy and electoral processes.

“But making such platform to be like a statutory commission would not help in achieving the motive behind the lofty idea.

“To us in INEC, such a platform should be allowed to remain in form of a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) that would be funded by corporate bodies in the land and managed by independent and non-partisan Nigerians with outstanding character and repute”.

The President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, in his opening address at the session, stated that law making is an all-encompassing process where input of stakeholders and the public is imperative.

According to him, the bill, if passed into law, will enable the Nigerian electorate vote for the best candidates at the various elections.