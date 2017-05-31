2017 budget signing reportedly postponed

Contrary to earlier reports that the 2017 budget will be signed by 9 am on Thursday, the Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly (Senate), Senator Ita Enang, has said no date has yet been fixed for the signing of the 2017 budget.

He stated, according to Punch, “Further to several enquiries regarding action on the 2017 Appropriation Bill by the Executive, be please informed that Assent to same is not yet scheduled as consultations and engagements are ongoing.”