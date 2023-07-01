President Bola Tinubu Hosts President Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea-Bissau in Lagos

President Bola Tinubu had the honor of hosting President Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea-Bissau during a private visit in Lagos.

President Embalo, who is also the Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, arrived in Nigeria’s economic hub on Saturday. This visit marks the first time an African President has visited President Tinubu since his inauguration on May 29.

While specific details of the visit remain undisclosed, it is likely linked to Nigeria’s prominent position as one of the influential nations within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union.

As both leaders engage in discussions, their focus may revolve around pertinent issues concerning Africa and the West African sub-region.

President Tinubu has been spending the Sallah holiday in Lagos following his return from London earlier in the week. His commitment to regional and continental matters is evident, as demonstrated by his recent meeting with former President Goodluck Jonathan.

On June 13, President Tinubu received Jonathan, who serves as the Head of the ECOWAS Mediation Team to Mali and the Chairman of the West African Elders Forum. The purpose of their meeting was to discuss critical topics relating to Africa and the West African sub-region.

President Tinubu’s engagement with President Embalo further solidifies Nigeria’s significant role in regional and continental affairs. As one of the most influential nations in ECOWAS and the African Union, Nigeria continues to contribute to the development and progress of the African continent.

