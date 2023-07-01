I Won’t Praise Tinubu Yet, but Nobody Will Be Worse Than Buhari – Baba-Ahmed

In a recent interview with Saturday Vanguard, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the Director of Publicity and Advocacy for the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), cautioned against prematurely appraising President Bola Tinubu’s performance in office.

Baba-Ahmed also expressed his belief that no other administration could be worse than the one led by former President Muhammadu Buhari between 2015 and 2023.

Baba-Ahmed drew parallels between Tinubu’s first month in office and Buhari’s initial tenure in 2015, highlighting the promising actions taken by Buhari, such as the removal of service chiefs and the relocation of military personnel to Borno State, which led to significant successes in the fight against Boko Haram.

However, Baba-Ahmed regretfully noted that these early gains were subsequently eroded due to a series of mismanagements.

While acknowledging Tinubu’s policy decisions in areas such as the economy, anti-corruption efforts, and the replacement of service chiefs, Baba-Ahmed expressed reservations and refrained from sharing the euphoria expressed by some Nigerians.

He pointed out that similar enthusiasm was seen when Buhari assumed office, with high hopes for fighting corruption, insecurity, and improving the economy. However, Baba-Ahmed remarked that the country’s situation worsened during Buhari’s tenure, leading the NEF to hold a different perspective on the current optimism surrounding Tinubu’s actions.

Commending Tinubu for initiating policy decisions, Baba-Ahmed cautioned the President to exercise caution and avoid rushing into policy implementations solely for the sake of differentiation from his predecessor.

He stressed the need for Tinubu to be different from Buhari’s governance style and to address critical issues with courage and sensitivity. Baba-Ahmed highlighted that Buhari’s administration had lowered the standards of governance, resulting in increased insecurity and poverty across the country.