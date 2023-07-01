Israel DMW Defends Davido Amidst Controversy, Declares ‘Nobody Can Bring You Down’

In an Instagram post, Israel DMW, the logistics manager for Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido, expressed unwavering support for the singer following his performance at the 2023 Afro Nation in Portugal.

Israel DMW shared a video of the electrifying performance and assured Davido that no one can bring him down. He wrote, “My Oga himself. Nobody can bring you down sir. Portugal. Afronation ahitt.”

Israel DMW’s declaration of support comes in the midst of recent controversies surrounding Davido. The musician has been in the headlines after three women accused him of engaging in sexual relationships with them.

In response, Israel DMW took to Instagram to make a plea on behalf of his boss, urging everyone to let Davido’s name rest. He pleaded, “Enough is enough. Allow my Oga’s name to rest. Thanks.”

The support and defense from Israel DMW demonstrate the strong bond between him and Davido, as he stands by the singer during challenging times. With Israel DMW’s words of encouragement, Davido can find solace in knowing that he has a loyal ally who believes in him.

