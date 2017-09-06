President Buhari departs Daura for Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly departed Daura for Abuja after his Eid el-Adha break.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the presidential helicopter with registration no.NAF-540 left the Daura helipad for Abuja at 10.24 a.m.

The president was in the company of immediate members of his family; media aide, Garba Shehu and the Chief Security Officer, Bashir Bindawa and members of the protocol unit of the villa.

Buhari was accompanied to the departure point by the emir, politicians, well wishers and security personnel deployed to cover the visit.