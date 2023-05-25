President-Elect Tinubu’s Biopic ‘Last Man Standing’ Set to Premiere May 26 – Featuring Lateef Adedimeji and Jide Kosoko

A biopic of President-Elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu, titled ‘Last Man Standing,’ is scheduled to premiere on May 26. The grand unveiling will take place at the prestigious NAF Conference Centre and Suites in Jabi, Abuja.

Seun Oloketuyi, the executive producer of the renowned Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards, emphasized that ‘Last Man Standing’ is a “fact-based” film, delving into the life of Tinubu during his tenure as the governor of Lagos state.

Oloketuyi said, “After much deliberations, we have decided to hold the official premiere on Friday, May 26, the last weekend before Asiwaju resumes his duty as the pilot of Nigeria’s next chapter of political history.” This strategic timing aims to coincide with Tinubu’s imminent political responsibilities, adding significance to the film’s release.

While a private screening was previously conducted for Asiwaju’s close associates, including former governor Bisi Akande, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and Governor Dapo Abiodun, the official premiere intends to share the compelling story with a wider audience. Oloketuyi believes that those who approach the film with an open mind will find it both enlightening and entertaining, as any remarkable movie should be.

Addressing concerns surrounding the timing of the biopic, Oloketuyi stated, “I don’t believe there is a set time for any good thing to be revealed. We have not done an immoral film, neither is it based on lies. ‘Last Man Standing’ is a fact-based biopic that will become material for historical reference, and since it is ready, it is a good time to premiere it.”

Lateef Adedimeji, who portrays the role of President-Elect Bola Tinubu, candidly shared his initial apprehension about stepping into the shoes of such a prominent figure.

“Asiwaju is not a mere politician; he is a stakeholder, a man with a lot going on around him, lots of controversies happening at the same time,” Adedimeji revealed. Playing a living person who could witness the portrayal added an extra layer of pressure. He acknowledged the immense amount of work that went into accurately depicting Tinubu’s character, stating, “It was a lot of work.”

Directed by Tunde Olaoye, ‘Last Man Standing’ features a talented ensemble cast including Gbenga Adeyinka, Jide Kosoko, Madam Kofo, Shushu Abubakar, Segun Arinze, Sam Olatunji, and many others.

