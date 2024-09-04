Lateef Adedimeji Releases Official Trailer of New Movie “Lisabi: The Uprising”

Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji has released the official trailer of his upcoming movie, “Lisabi: The Uprising”, ahead of its global release on streaming platform Netflix on September 27.

The film is directed by Niyi Akinmolayan and produced by Adebimpe Omooba, with Lateef Adedimeji as the executive producer. “Lisabi: The Uprising” will star Ibrahim Itele Yekini, Odunlade Adekola, Lateef Adedimeji, Femi Adebayo, Eniola Ajao, Mo Bimpe, Liquorose Afije, and Ibrahim Chattah.

“Lisabi: The Uprising” focuses on the life of an Egba warrior farmer, Lisabi, from a town in Igbehin who led his people through their fight for independence from the shackles of the antagonists: the Oyo Empire.

“Lisabi: The Uprising,” released on September 27 on streaming platform Netflix, will be followed by a sequel, “Lisabi: A Legend is Born,” set for release in January 2025.

