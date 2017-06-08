President Trump might have lost confidence in Attorney General Jeff Sessions

Following reports of brewing tensions between them and the generally tensed atmosphere of the White House, Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders declined to answer questions on if President Trump still has confidence in Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Politico reports that she said on Air Force One Wednesday, “I haven’t had a chance to have an extensive conversation with him today but I certainly plan to ask him that,” when asked by reporters.

Earlier in the week, it was reported that before Trump embarked on his first foreign trip, Sessions had offered his resignation to the president. Trump was reportedly still angry with Sessions, over the attorney general’s decision to recuse himself from the ongoing investigation into Russia’s suspected attempts to interfere in the presidential election last year. Sessions was an early supporter of the President’s 2016 campaign

White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Tuesday responded in similar fashion to Sanders declined to answer the question about whether Trump has confidence in Sessions.

“I have not had a discussion with him about that,” Spicer told reporters at the daily briefing. Sanders had also responded when asked if she had discussed the issue with the President, that Trump has “a pretty busy schedule and being the leader of the free world does take a little bit of time, and I just haven’t had a chance to have that direct conversation with him.”