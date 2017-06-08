Another Democrat joins the call to impeach President Trump

The effort to draft articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump has got another Democratic lawmaker on the team.

Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Calif) joined Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) on Capitol Hill Wednesday, at a press conference to announce they were drafting the documents to exit [President Trump from the White House. Green had previously championed that firing former FBI Director James Comey right in the middle of the investigation into ties between Russia and the 2016 campaign was solid ground for impeaching Trump.

At the conference, he said; “The important thing is that you have two members of Congress who are drafting, or have drafted to an extent articles of impeachment”. According to reports, Green said Sherman had offered to be part of the process because of threats to Green’s safety, after the Texan had reportedly received death threats after coming out publicly with his plans to draft articles of impeachment.

Green also said he had not yet read former FBI Director James Comey’s opening statement for the hearing Thursday as his press conference started just minutes after the statements was released.

