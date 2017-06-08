The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

These are the top five stories you should monitor today.

‘EFCC traces Abuja properties, 3 accounts to Patience Jonathan’

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has traced another multi-billion naira property to former First Lady, Patience Jonathan.

2. We have come to rescue Nigeria from the failing APC – APDA

The Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA) has said it is the “true party of the Nigerian people”.

The party which was unveiled on Monday was duly registered by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday.

3. Judiciary undermining war against corruption – Sagay

Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay on Wednesday said the judiciary was undermining the war against corruption.

4. Kaduna Declaration: ‘S’East governors hold emergency meeting’

The Police on Wednesday said it has deployed operatives to arrest Northern youths over the ultimatum given to Igbos living in the North.

A coalition of Northern youths had asked Igbos in the North to leave before October 1st, stating that they were a threat to the unity of Nigeria.

5. Boko Haram reportedly attacks Maiduguri

The insurgent group, Boko Haram, have reportedly attacked a village in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

A resident said the affected part of the city is the Jidari Polo area and the attack occurred at about 7 p.m, Premium Times reports.