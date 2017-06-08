Kaduna Declaration: We have deployed our men to arrest those involved – Police

The Police on Wednesday said it has deployed operatives to arrest Northern youths over the ultimatum given to Igbos living in the North.

A coalition of Northern youths had asked Igbos in the North to leave before October 1st, stating that they were a threat to the unity of Nigeria.

Leaders of the group had signed a statement which was read at a press conference.

Kaduna State Police spokesman, Aliyu Usman disclosed to Punch that it’s officials have been directed to arrest the youths.

He said the decision was taken after Kaduna governor, Nasir El-Rufai directed that they should be arrested.

“We have already deployed our men to arrest the members of the groups that issued the ultimatum; we are working to apprehend them as part of our investigation into the declaration,” he stated.

The Force headquarters said it has deployed more operatives to forestall breakdown of law and order.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, said the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, had also directed command Commissioners of Police and Assistant IGPs in charge of zonal formations to ensure enforcement of the law in their jurisdictions.

Moshood said, “Before now, we had beefed up security across the country, and we are increasing deployment and patrol across major cities to ensure law and order not only in the North, but in every part of the country, we are improving on that.

“The IG has directed all commissioners of police and AIGs in charge of zones to ensure absolute enforcement of law and order and protection of lives and property.”