Mercy Aigbe husband’s trial stalled due to actress’ absence

The absence of Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe on Wednesday stalled the trial of her estranged husband, Lanre Gentry before an Ogba Magistrates’ Court.

Gentry is being charged for alleged domestic violence against his wife.

The Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs had charged him to court after the actress reported the matter.

The case had been scheduled for hearing on Wednesday before Mrs. Folakemi Davies- Abegunde’s court.

The actress was supposed to submit a report of the medical test conducted on her.

Gentry was expected to argue why the restraining order on him should not be made permanent.

The court adjourned the matter till June 28.