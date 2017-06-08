We have come to rescue Nigeria from the failing APC – APDA

The Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA) has said it is the “true party of the Nigerian people”.

The party which was unveiled on Monday was duly registered by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Asandia Hogan, the party said it has come to save Nigerians from the ‘inept’ leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“We wish to state here again that APDA is the true party of the Nigerian people. We are determined to redefine partisan politics and political administration in the country. We have a social contract with Nigerians and this is driven by a deliberate, conscious and patriotic conviction that the time has come for us to institute a national political platform that will accommodate all of us as we strive to meet our individual and collective dreams and aspirations,” the statement read.

“We say this in recognition of the fact that APDA as a political movement arose out of the despondency in the land. Nigeria as a country is saddled with an inactive and inept behemoth masquerading as a ruling party. It is an indisputable fact that the government of the day has failed the people. Hunger and poverty are ravaging the land and there is no hope for a better tomorrow under the present order. Much more regrettable is the fact that there is no viable opposition in the land to put the failing government on its toes. A situation like this, calls for redress and APDA is offering itself to undertake this rescue mission. To achieve our broad goals and objectives, we have put together a holistic manifesto which will be the basis of our social contract with the Nigerian people.

“We wish to assure Nigerians that APDA will introduce values that are premised on an inclusive Nigerian society that is founded on the principles of freedom, equality, solidarity and fairness. All we ask of you is to trust and believe in us. Together, we can make Nigeria the country of our dream. As we say in APDA, we are truly stronger together.”

There have been rumours that the party was formed by some disgruntled members of the PDP.