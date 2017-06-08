DSS, IGP plotting to extradite me, Kashamu tells court

Senator representing Ogun, Buruji Kashamu has alleged that the Inspector-General of Police and the Director-General of DSS plan to extradite him to the United States for alleged drug offences.

Kashamu on Wednesday filed an application praying the Federal High court Abuja to stop both agencies from inviting or arresting him.

He said the invitation to him for an assassination attempt on Rep. Oladipupo Keshington (PDP-Ogun), was a ploy to arrest him and transport him to the US.

His counsel, Raphael Oluyede, asked the court to protect his client and stop the Police and DSS from inviting or arresting him.

According to Oluyede, if the court fails to stop the plot, his client’s fundamental rights to liberty will be breached.

Opposing the application, counsel to the IG, David Igbodo said the issue of extradition raised by the senator was a figment of his imagination.

He prayed the court not to grant the application, but to rather, issue an order to compel the senator to appear before the Police panel for interrogation in the alleged assassination attempt.

“There are two petitions addressed to the I-G on allegations of an assassination attempt in Port Harcourt, Rivers. The first one was written by Keshington upon which the senator was invited.

“Rather than honouring the Police invitation, the senator chose to write a counter petition on the same issue.

“At the moment, the I-G has two petitions and has set up a special panel to look into them and ascertain the genuineness of the allegation,” he said.