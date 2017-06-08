Kaduna Declaration: ‘S’East governors hold emergency meeting’

South-East governors on Wednesday held a meeting over ultimatum extended to Igbos in the North by coalition of some Northern youths, Vanguard reports.
President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo made the disclosure in Enugu Wednesday night.
He disclosed this at the night of tributes in honour of the late Ohanaeze chieftain, Prof. Ben Obumselu.
He said the governors had already mobilized thousands of luxurious buses and trucks to evacuate Ndigbo from Northern Nigeria, before Kaduna governor, Nasir El-Rufai intervened.
Nwodo added that the efforts of El-Rufai was appreciated.
1 Comment
From today henceforth BIAFRAUD activities must ceases to exist hence immidiate court martial for treason felony awaits anyone found wanting in BIAFRAUD activities across Nigeria.. NOW SECURITY AGENT MUST BEAM THEIR SEARCHLITE ON SPONSORERS OF BIAFRAUD ACTIVITIES IN NIGERIA.. EMEKA OJUKWU ABANDON BIAFRAUD STRUGGLE AND RAN AWAY TO COTE’IVOIRE FOR HIS DEAR LIFE, 12 YEARS AFTER OJUKWU WAS GRANTED STATE PARDON BY EX,PRES.SHEHU SHAGARI’ AND OJUKWU RETURN TO BIAFRAUD TERRITORY TO EMBRACE ONE NIGERIA. HOW OLD WAS EKWEREMADU/NNAMDI KANU/UCHENNA MADU / CO’ BIAFRAUD IGNORANTS AGITATORS THEN