Kaduna Declaration: ‘S’East governors hold emergency meeting’

South-East governors on Wednesday held a meeting over ultimatum extended to Igbos in the North by coalition of some Northern youths, Vanguard reports.

President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo made the disclosure in Enugu Wednesday night.

He disclosed this at the night of tributes in honour of the late Ohanaeze chieftain, ‎Prof. Ben Obumselu.

He said the governors had already mobilized‎ thousands of luxurious buses and trucks to evacuate Ndigbo from Northern Nigeria, before Kaduna governor, Nasir El-Rufai intervened.

Nwodo added that the efforts of El-Rufai was appreciated.