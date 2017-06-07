What sense is in “The Kaduna Declaration” on Igbos?

by Alexander O. Onukwue

The statement by some so-called pan-African youth groups for all Igbos living in the North to vacate and for Northerners in the South East to leave has begun to generate reactions from the media and the public.

The document tagged ‘The Kaduna Declaration’ was claimed to have been signed by five groups, including the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, all of which supposedly represent the interests of the North. It is a lengthy statement that makes for grim reading, and a look through the words would be necessary towards understanding the spirit and intention of its drafters:

“The Unruly Igbo of South-East Nigeria”

From the first sentence of the preamble, the language employed to describe the Igbos is purposefully chosen to definitively identify the South-East with the tag of disorder, a justification that would be repeatedly summoned in the body of the text.

“Igbo threat to national integration”

A generalisation of all Igbos as being of one mind with the IPOB movement. But was there any acknowledgement that very many Igbos residents in every other state and community in Nigeria, besides the South East, do not pose a threat to national integration? At least, the statement of Nnia Nwodo, the President-General of the Ohanaeze-Ndi-Igbo at the ‘Biafra at 50’ colloquium organised by the Shehu Musa Yar’adua Foundation pointed to that.

“Without remorse for the carnage they wrought on the nation in the 1960s”

Official and unofficial accounts of the ‘1960s’ say that about a million persons from the South East died during the Biafran war, and thousands before the war from different causes, including an apparent genocide which then Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, acknowledged and sought to address. There were major offences committed by persons from the South East within the period, but how only these are considered “carnage” bothers on selective interpretation.

“The Igbos similarly orchestrated the first, and so far, the only civil war in Nigeria”

A quick history refresher on Google provides information on some actions and dates to help: The Biafran State was declared on the 30th of May, Head of State, General Gowon declared “Police Action” on July 6th, both events occurring in 1967.

Igbos are architects of ‘Cultural Degeneracy’ and masked Fulani Herdsmen

The statement blames the Igbos for being the chief inventors of all things morally evil in Nigeria, from armed robbery to prostitution, including drug trafficking and kidnappings. That is very much like blaming any one part of bad kerosene stove for blackening the pot.

Northern Leaders have shown ‘pitiful pacifism’

In other words, any efforts made by leaders from the North in response to the actions of the IPOB so far have been that of seeking peace and calling for a united Nigeria – which, in their opinion, is wrong. Seriously?

Declaration of Dissolution, or Secession?

As much of an expression of hate towards Igbos, the document wishes to be recognised as a declaration of secession from Nigeria, calling for “the final dissolution of this hopeless union that has never been convenient to any of the parties” as they – the North – had “since ceased” to be comfortable with Igbos as part of one country. Since when though?

Visible Actions to Recover Assets

Perhaps the surest indication that the drafters, if unchecked, could resort to extreme means in achieving their dubious desire, is the plan to “reclaim, assume and assert sole ownership and control of these landed resources currently owned, rented or in any way enjoyed by the ingrate Igbos in any part of Northern Nigeria”. Igbos are known to possess properties in virtually every part of Nigeria; how can this plan possibly happen?

More troubling is the part where the statement says the group will search up records and produce an inventory of all Igbos in every part of the North, from schools, markets, residences and all other places of activity, through the members of the signatory organisations to the statement.

They aim to begin “visible actions” from the 1st of October, the 57th anniversary of Nigeria’s Independence. Watch this space.