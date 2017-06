President Trump just announced Christopher Wray as his nominee for vacant FBI Director position, a few moments ago via his twitter handle. The president tweeted the announcement amid heightened anticipation for fired FBI Director James Comey’s testimony before Congress on Thursday.

I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI. Details to follow. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2017