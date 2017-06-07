‘Start returning home now’ | MASSOB urges Igbos in the North

The Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign States of Biafra (MASSOB) has urged Igbos in the North to return to the South-East.

MASSOB leader, Uchenna Madu said this while reacting to ultimatum issued by the Coalition of Northern Youths, that Igbos should vacate the Northern region in three months.

MASSOB said the eviction order was issued because Northerners were marveled at the compliance to the sit-at-home order.

He urged Igbos in the North not to wait for the three months before they return.

Madu said, “MASSOB is aware that such rascality will happen. As a matter of fact, this is the only rascality exhibited by sponsored Arewa youths to forcefully exit the people of Biafra residing in Arewa land that MASSOB will 100 per cent support.

“Their Boko Haram tactics didn’t work as planned. We pledge our total support towards this divinely approved quit notice.

“MASSOB congratulates the Arewa political, religious, traditional and opinion leaders who sponsored their youths wing by using Arewa House in Kaduna for this greatest meeting of a coalition of Islamic fundamentalist.

“As there is no other alternative to stop Biafra freedom, the northern leaders have resorted to using their youths wing to start terrorising the people of Biafra living in the northern region.

“What they saw during the sit-at-home exercise to mark the 50th anniversary celebration of Biafra declaration by General Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu marvelled them irrespective of the promises made to them by their stooges in Biafra land.

“MASSOB urge our people to start returning home now. Don’t wait till the three months for quit notice to expire. MASSOB is begging our people to re invest their investments back to Biafra land.”