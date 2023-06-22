DSS Conducts Search of Suspended EFCC Chairman’s Home and Office Amidst Allegations

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have recently conducted a search of the home and office belonging to Abdulrasheed Bawa, the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The search, carried out in Abuja, is part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of financial impropriety, mismanagement, misappropriation, and diversion of proceeds of sold assets forfeited to the EFCC. This development comes after President Bola Tinubu suspended Bawa indefinitely and the DSS subsequently took him into custody. In this article, we delve into the details of the search operation, the probe against Bawa, and the current status of the investigation.

Search of Home and Office

According to reliable sources, DSS operatives conducted a search of Bawa’s home in Gwarinpa, Abuja, on Saturday. The search, witnessed by his wife and children, aimed to gather evidence related to the allegations against him. Simultaneously, another group of DSS operatives presented a search warrant and conducted a search of Bawa’s office at the EFCC Headquarters in Jabi. These search operations indicate the seriousness of the investigation and the desire to collect substantial evidence.

Ongoing Investigation and Detention

While the DSS has yet to file charges against Bawa, a government source disclosed that the investigation is still underway. The DSS is diligently gathering evidence to build a strong case against the embattled EFCC boss. It is worth noting that the DSS obtained an ex parte order to extend Bawa’s detention in their facility, ensuring that he remains in custody throughout the ongoing investigation. This move is seemingly aimed at discouraging Bawa from taking legal action to challenge his detention.

Official Responses and Silence

When contacted regarding the search operation, the spokesperson for the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, declined to comment. Similarly, the spokesperson for the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, did not respond to inquiries about the developments. The silence from these agencies leaves room for speculation and raises questions about the nature and extent of the allegations against Bawa.

