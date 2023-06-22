Lagos Now Fourth Worst City to Live in the World – Can the Megacity Rise Above Its Challenges?

Lagos, the bustling economic nerve center of Nigeria, has recently faced a setback as it finds itself ranked as the fourth worst city to live in globally, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit’s (EIU) 2023 Global Liveability report.

This ranking places Lagos above cities such as Algiers, Tripoli, and Damascus, highlighting the need for a deep dive into the factors contributing to the city’s liveability challenges.

In this article, we explore the findings of the EIU report, discuss the areas where Lagos has shown improvement, and delve into the crucial aspects that require attention and transformation. Ultimately, we aim to identify key strategies that can lead Lagos on a path toward becoming a more liveable and vibrant metropolis.

A Closer Look at the EIU’s Liveability Report

The EIU’s Global Liveability report surveyed 173 cities worldwide, utilizing 30 qualitative and quantitative factors across five categories: stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education, and infrastructure. While Lagos had previously held the undesirable position of the second worst liveable city in 2022, it now finds itself in the fourth spot. This modest improvement is attributed to advancements in healthcare and education. However, the report emphasizes that corruption remains a persistent challenge in the city.

Addressing Corruption and Governance:

Corruption, as identified by the EIU report, stands out as a crucial issue that needs to be tackled to enhance liveability in Lagos. To foster sustainable progress, the city must focus on strengthening governance mechanisms, increasing transparency, and implementing robust anti-corruption measures. By promoting accountability and fostering a culture of integrity in public institutions, Lagos can create an environment conducive to attracting investments, improving public services, and ultimately enhancing the quality of life for its residents.

Infrastructure Development and Public Services

Infrastructure plays a pivotal role in shaping the liveability of any city. Lagos, as a rapidly growing metropolis, must prioritize infrastructure development to keep pace with its expanding population and economic activities. Investments in transportation systems, such as road networks and public transportation, are crucial to alleviate traffic congestion and enhance mobility. Additionally, attention should be given to improving public services, including water and electricity supply, waste management, and urban planning, to ensure a comfortable and sustainable urban environment.

Healthcare and Education: Building Strong Foundations

The EIU report highlights improvements in Lagos’ healthcare and education sectors. These advancements are positive steps toward enhancing liveability, as quality healthcare and education are vital components of a thriving city. However, continued efforts must be made to address challenges in these areas, such as ensuring equitable access to healthcare services and improving the quality of education. Investments in healthcare infrastructure, medical facilities, and training of healthcare professionals are essential to meet the growing needs of Lagos’ population. Similarly, enhancing educational institutions and implementing innovative teaching methodologies can drive positive change in the education system.

Harnessing Economic Potential for Liveability

Lagos, as Nigeria’s economic powerhouse, has the advantage of being an energy exporter, benefitting from global oil and gas prices. Leveraging this economic potential, the city can allocate additional resources toward infrastructure development and public services. However, it is crucial to ensure that these resources are effectively utilized and that the benefits reach all segments of society. Transparent financial management, strategic investments, and inclusive policies can help bridge socio-economic disparities and improve the overall liveability index of the city.

The journey toward transforming Lagos into a more liveable and vibrant metropolis requires collaboration and collective efforts from the government, private sector, and citizens. By embracing sustainable urban planning, citizen engagement, and transparent governance, Lagos can overcome its challenges and emerge as a model city not only in Nigeria but also in Africa.

With strategic interventions and a commitment to progress, Lagos has the potential to rise above its current ranking and become a thriving, liveable city that offers its residents a high quality of life, opportunities for growth, and a vibrant cultural landscape.