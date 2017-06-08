Entertainment Roundup: Wale, Olamide and Davido team up for video shoot, Ariana Grande resumes tour weeks after Manchester attack | More stories

Catch up on the biggest stories from yesterday and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing on today’s Entertainment Roundup.

Ariana Grande is back on the road and her first stop is Paris

Merci, Paris ♡ Je t'aime Grateful to be back 🙏🏼 A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jun 7, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

It’s been only two weeks since an explosion rocked Ariana Grande’s Manchester Arena concert and killed 22 people.

Grande put her Dangerous Woman tour on hold following this and even organized a benefit concert in honour of the victims.

Now, the Dangerous Woman is back on tour and she made her first stop at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris where she performed “One Last Time” and “Somewhere over the rainbow”.

She shared a message with fans via Instagram before the show: “Thinking of our angels every step of the way. I love you with all my heart. Grateful for and incredibly proud of my band, dancers and entire crew. I love you I love you.”

Omawumi set to drop third album

It will be called Timeless and it will be released in collaboration with Jay Z’s Roc Nation. Yas! You read that right.

Release date is 22 June so we wait.

But first, here’s the album cover.

Davido, Wale and Olamide team up for music video

So it’s not like they just happened on a video shoot! No!

Nigerian-American rapper, Wale featured Davido and Olamide on a track on his recently released album, Shine.

Now the trio have come together to film the visuals for the song, Fine Girl.

WALE X OLAMIDE X DAVIDO !! 3 YORUBA BOYS TRYNNA CHANGE THE WORLD SONG BY SONG!! 🎥🌎🇳🇬 A post shared by Davido Adeleke (@davidoofficial) on Jun 7, 2017 at 12:55pm PDT

Wizkid is “Prince Hakeem” in this BET Coming to America remake

Starboy Wizkid has been nominated in the Best International Act (Africa) category for the 2017 BET Awards so it comes as no surprise that he’s hanging out with BET people.

The channel released a skit where the Come Closer singer played himself on a queue for free pizza and was recognized by a fan who knelt before him and later chased after him for pictures.

Wizkid could hardly keep a straight face as he retorted at the end, “I’m truly embarrassed right now“.