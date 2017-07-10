[The Presidential Blog] Decoding Aisha Buhari and Senator Shehu Sani’s animal farm banter

Everyone remembers the George Orwell‘s 1945 classic, Animal Farm where animals vie for superiority on “Old Major’s” “Animal Farm” from which little pigs chased “Mr Jones“, the farm owner. And if you don’t, well, that’s the best we can do to bring you up to speed – is to say George Orwell used these animals as a parable for the events that led to the 1917 Russian Revolution and the Stalinist Soviet Union.

The senator from Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, last week resorted to the old Orwellian style of using animal parables to describe political climes – complete with the double think and Newspeak of Orwell’s subsequent book, 1984.

It was confusing at first but we eventually decoded it and chuckled to ourselves. But now that the wife of the President has replied him using the same allegorical manner of speaking, we’ve deemed it super important to let you in on the joke if you have not caught on yet.

We’ll do this by way of translating the key words:

The absent Lion King: the sick and absent President Muhammadu Buhari.

The palace temple: Aso Rock

The Hyenas: Forget the pluralized format, this can only mean one person and our best guess is that it’s Senate President Bukola Saraki

The Jackals: Senators Abaribe, and Kabiru Marafa who brought up a motion to have Saraki replace Osinbajo as Acting President

The Lion King is “asleep” and no other dare confirm if he will wake up or not : Ayodele Fayose sort of dared it Well, two weeks ago.

The weaker animals: We, the people/masses

The wolves: well, everyone else lusting after the “palace temple”.

Okay Snowball and Napoleon, we hear you. We all await the grand return of the Lion King.