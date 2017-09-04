Prince William and wife, Kate expecting third child

Kensington Palace has announced that heir apparent, Prince William and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, are expecting their third child.

The announcement came as a surprise owing to little or no indication suggesting that the mother of two, the former Kate Middleton, was pregnant.

According to the release from the palace, “The queen and members of both families are delighted with the news”.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child pic.twitter.com/DZCheAj1RM — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 4, 2017

Read the press release in full ↓ pic.twitter.com/vDTgGD2aGF — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 4, 2017

William and Kate already have two children, Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2.