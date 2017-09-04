Prince William and wife, Kate expecting third child

Kensington Palace has announced that heir apparent, Prince William and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, are expecting their third child.

The announcement came as a surprise owing to little or no indication suggesting that the mother of two, the former Kate Middleton, was pregnant.

According to the release from the palace, “The queen and members of both families are delighted with the news”.

William and Kate already have two children, Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

#Summer17: Would you rock the new Kate “Middleton” dress from Dolce and Gabbana?

British Wedding of the Year: Pippa Middleton marries James Matthews in England (PHOTOS)

British wedding of the year? | 5 things to expect at Pippa Middleton’s wedding today