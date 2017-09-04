Group rebukes the AGF after he explained why the Arewa youth cannot be arrested

A pro-democracy organisation, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has rebuked the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, after he explained reasons why he has not arrested the Arewa youth that served the quit notice to the Igbo in northern region.

The group said the reported excuse of security reasons offered by the chief law officer of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for not arresting the northern youth “whose illegal anti-Igbo quit notice precipitated a pro-genocidal anti-Igbo song in Hausa language, has exposed the current administration as that which is systematically executing a pro-north agenda as against the national security and interest of Nigeria.”

A statement by Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko in Abuja yesterday said HURIWA had therefore thrown its weight behind the recent criticism of the minister by the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

[Read Also: Ohanaeze urges President Buhari to revisit the NNPC shakeup in the interest of peace]

HURIWA said, “We are shocked and disappointed with current holder of the office of the Federal Attorney General who rather than engage in meticulous introspection with a view to correcting his ethical and constitutional missteps has dug deeper and further into deliberate error and calculated attempts to undermine the sanctity of the Nigerian Constitution and has unfortunately embarked on wholly thoughtless verbal defence of the treasonable and criminal conduct of the northern youth and the serial diatribes which were spewed out by the characters that masquerade around as northern elders.

“We condemn these northern elders whose support overtly or covertly for the atrocious quit notice of their youth remains a potent threat to national unity and security.”

The rights group also expressed consternation that Buhari, upon his return from over 100 days medical tourism in UK, has decided to launch an unnecessary manhunt and to ask the armed forces to crush the unarmed and totally peaceful campaigners of self-determination of the Southeast known as the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) but has failed to order the arrest and prosecution of the Arewa youth who threatened national security by their widely reported anti-Igbo quit notice.