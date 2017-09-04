South Korea detects another imminent missile strike by North Korea

According to officials, South Korea has detected that North Korea is continuing on its unrelenting resolve at ensuring a nuclear power house by preparing for a possible Intercontinental Ballistic Missile launch – a move which will certainly hit the polity harder following Kim Jong-un’s sixth conducted and most powerful nuclear detonation yesterday, Bloomberg reports.

Acting chief of the defense ministry’s policy planning office, Chang Kyung-soo told lawmakers this morning that North Korea was making preparations for a missile launch, but unsure of a timeframe for the potential launch.

Earlier in the day, South Korea in its responsive warnings to the North’s defiance to peace talks earlier paved the way for the full deployment of a U.S. missile defense system while its military also conducted a live-fire drill with North Korea’s test site as the virtual target.

The Yonhap news agency reported that, the Seoul’s move would remove the final administrative hurdle for complete installment of the missile shield, known as Thaad, which China sees as a threat to the region’s “strategic equilibrium.” The report added that South Korea and the U.S. were discussing deployment of a U.S. carrier group and strategic bombers.

Following the nuclear test, U.S. President Donald Trump had in a series of tweets on Sunday slammed decried South Korea’s proposition of peace talks and threatened to increase economic sanctions and halt trade with any nation which continues to ply trade with North Korea – a list which would include China, a U.S.’s biggest trading partner,