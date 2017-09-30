Pro-Biafrans organise protest in London, reaffirm their resolve to leave Nigeria (WATCH)

Some members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have organised a protest in the UK, in continuation of the secessionist agitation.
In the video (published by TheCable), the Placard-wielding protesters said Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari is a terrorist and not those agitating for Biafra. They also called other Nigerians “evil”.
“We want the whole world to know what is going on. We are Biafrans; we want to be free. We don’t want to be part of Nigeria,” said a man who addressed the crowd.
1 Comment
Now that NNAMDI KANU has been found and traced in London’ After boasting that no force will ever make him run away for his dear life in his BiafraUD TERRITORIES-I SAID IT BEFORE AND I WILL SAY IT AGAIN THAT KANU IS SCAMMER USING IPOB AS A BAIT TO EXPLOITS GULLIBLE IPOB SPONSORERS.. LIKE NNAMDI KANU LIKE FEMI FANI KAYODE