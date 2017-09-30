Pro-Biafrans organise protest in London, reaffirm their resolve to leave Nigeria (WATCH)

Some members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have organised a protest in the UK, in continuation of the secessionist agitation.

In the video (published by TheCable), the Placard-wielding protesters said Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari is a terrorist and not those agitating for Biafra. They also called other Nigerians “evil”.

“We want the whole world to know what is going on. We are Biafrans; we want to be free. We don’t want to be part of Nigeria,” said a man who addressed the crowd.

 

  • Darlinton Chime says:
    October 1, 2017 at 2:40 am

    Now that NNAMDI KANU has been found and traced in London’ After boasting that no force will ever make him run away for his dear life in his BiafraUD TERRITORIES-I SAID IT BEFORE AND I WILL SAY IT AGAIN THAT KANU IS SCAMMER USING IPOB AS A BAIT TO EXPLOITS GULLIBLE IPOB SPONSORERS.. LIKE NNAMDI KANU LIKE FEMI FANI KAYODE

