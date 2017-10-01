Prof Ogbechie, Olusola, Alabi, others to speak at the Business of Education Summit

Edusko, an Edtech start-up that connects parents and students with suitable private schools within and outside Africa, is organising a discussion series, called the Business of Education. The maiden edition of the event focused on school leadership is expected to have over 1000 school leaders in attendance.

According Edusko founder and event convener Jide Ayegbusi, it is expected to enable participating school leaders in Nigeria learn from business and thought leaders who are passionate about helping schools improve on their offerings and outcomes.

“As you may be aware, there is a growing body of evidence that school leadership has an impact on schools and students outcomes. While a lot has been discussed about our educational system and attributed its deploying conditions to poor implementation of curriculum, inadequate funding and poor monitoring, it seems we have not always looked to school leaders as harbingers of change. This year, we would be engaging with Nigerian school leaders and discussing the importance of school leadership in improving outcomes for our schools and students,” Ayegbusi said.

On the speakers and participants, Ayegbusi said: “We are expecting over a thousand top school owners, directors, administrators, education entrepreneurs, senior educators and key stakeholders in the Nigerian education sector. It’s high time our school leaders learned from experienced and business leaders who are passionate about how the business of education is being managed and are also willing to render practical assistance. So we are inviting these carefully selected leaders from different spheres of life to a panel discussion.”

Expected speakers and panellists at this event are: Chris Ogbechie, professor of Strategic Management, Pan Atlantic University; Raghav Lal, CEO The Transnational Academic Group;

Lanre Olusola, life coach and founder Olusola Lanre Coaching Academy and Alex Goma, managing director, PZ Cussons Nigeria.

Others are: Biola Alabi, founder, Biola Alabi Media; Gbenro Adegbola, managing director/CEO First Veritas Educational Delivery; Dr. Adebodun Sanyaolu, CEO Adkyke Consulting and Darrell McGraw, senior partner, PriceWaterhouseCoopers Nigeria.

The event, which is scheduled to hold on 12 October, 2017 at Nelo’s Place, 2, Tomi Osikoya Drive, Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Ikeja is free for all registered and invited participants.

The organisation behind this event, Edusko, was launched in 2015 to help private schools across Africa become more accessible and at the same time help parents make informed school choices despite their busy schedules. At the moment, over 4,000 leading schools are listed on the platform and more than 5,000 parents have used the platform in the last one year to place their kids in suitable schools. The company has presence in over 30 states in Nigeria and more than 10 regions in Ghana.