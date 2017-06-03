Putin attacks Americans for Russia-Trump deal claims

Russian President Vladimir Putin has chided Americand over continued claims of a Russian deal with US President Donald Trump.

In a debate at the St Petersburg Economic Forum, Putin said Americans must stop their hysteria.

“This is simply some kind of hysteria. You can’t seem to stop. Do we need to give you a tablet?” he said.

“They’re talking such drivel… Our ambassador met someone. What’s an ambassador supposed to do? It’s his job.”

[Read Also: PRESIDENT PUTIN OPENS UP ON RUSSIA’S INVOLVEMENT IN TRUMP CAMPAIGN]

His response was elicited by a question raised by a US journalist if Russia had reached a secret deal with Mr Trump to soften US sanctions on Russia.

He denied Russia’s involvement in the election that saw Trump occupy the White House.

The allegations of Russian interference in the presidential election were “harmful chatter” detrimental to international relations, security and the fight against terrorism, he said.

“This is an attempt to resolve domestic political issues by using foreign policy instruments,” he said.

“It’s easier to say ‘we’re not to blame – the Russians are to blame, they interfered in our election, and we’re good’. This reminds me of anti-Semitism. The Jews are blamed for everything,” he added.

He had earlier urged US business executives to help improve Russian-US relations, amid sanctions.

“I want to pass the buck back to you – help us to restore a normal political dialogue,” he said.

“I appeal to you and the US side: help the newly-elected president too, and his administration,” Mr Putin told the US business leaders.