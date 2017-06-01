President Putin opens up on Russia’s involvement in Trump campaign

According to New York Times reports, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the Russian state has never been involved in hacking.

Putin said this Thursday at a meeting with senior editors of leading international news agencies, he said that some individual “patriotic” hackers could attempt attacks on America taking advantage of the frosty relationship between the two world powers in recent times.

He stated that “we don’t engage in that at the state level” and that “no hackers can influence election campaigns in any country of Europe, Asia or America.” His comments come at a time when US intelligence agencies have accused Russia of interfering in the 2016 elections by hacking into Democratic Party emails and working on President Trumps’s election victory.

[See Also] Phillipine President drags Chelsea Clinton in vulgar war of words