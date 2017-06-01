Phillipine President drags Chelsea Clinton in vulgar war of words

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and daughter of former White House couple Bill and Hilary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, engaged in a war of words which began when Duterte said he would absolve his soldiers of any future rapes under martial law. Duterte out-rightly insulted Clinton for slamming his remarks about his soldiers potentially raping women.

Duterte bashed Clinton at the celebration of the 119th anniversary of the Philippine Navy, Wednesday. He used the opportunity to bash Clinton who had been tweeting her disapproval of the President for saying he would take responsibility for any crimes his soldiers commit while imposing martial law in the southern Philippines, even if they “raped three women”.

“When your father, the president of the United States, was screwing Lewinsky and the girls there in the White House, how did you feel? Did you slam your father?”Duterte said. The statement which was a clear reference to Monica Lewinsky, the intern whom former President Bill Clinton had a sexual affair with while in the White House.

In one of the tweets that irked Duterte, Clinton said that the President’s comments were “Not funny”, before she went on to tweet again that “Duterte is a murderous thug with no regard for human rights” and that “rape is never a joke”. Duterte also said: “They hear ‘rape’. Like, like Chelsea, she slammed me. I was not joking, I was being sarcastic. Listen to the speech. I do not laugh at my own jokes.”

